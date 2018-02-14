Martin Schulz resigns as head of Germany’s Social Democrats

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Martin Schulz has resigned as the head of Germany's Social Democrats, Deutsche Welle reports.

He made the decision after days of personnel debates within the SPD.

"I depart this office without bitterness or resentment," he said.

Former Labor Minister and current head of the SPD's parliamentary group Andrea Nahles was nominated to take his place in a unanimous decision by SPD leaders.