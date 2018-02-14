Germany leads PyeongChang 2018 medal count with 5 gold
09:52, 14 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The German Olympic team continues to remain the leader in the non-official medal count at PyeongChang 2018.
Germany has 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, followed by Netherlands – which has a total of 10 medals, 4 being gold.
The US has 4 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.
Norway has the most medals overall – 11.
