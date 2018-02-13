Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Dutch foreign minister resigns over lies about meeting with Putin in 2006


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Halbe Zijlstra has tendered his resignation over the scandal around his lying about meeting the Russian president back in 2006, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

Announcing his decision during debates in the national parliament, he said those statement was the biggest mistake in his political career and his country deserved a better foreign minister.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration