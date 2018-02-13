Armenian Premier, Ambassador of Estonia discuss issues of developing bilateral economic relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on February 13 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Estonia to Armenia Kai Kaarelson.

The Head of the Executive thanked Estonia for supporting the procedure of signing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU and noted that the Armenian side plans to implement that ratification procedure as quickly as possible.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, referring to the future development and expansion of relations between Armenia and Estonia, Karen Karapeyuan emphasized that he had a rather detailed discussion of the issue in Davos with his Estonian counterpart. The Premier highlighted the expansion of bilateral economic partnership, increase of trade turnover, and attached impotence to the organization of business forums for the utilization of the existing potential.

Karen Karapetyan stressed that Armenia can be interesting for the Estonian business in terms of the entering the EAEU and Iranian markets considering the privileged trade regimes of Armenia.

Ambassador Kaarelson also highlighted the development of economic cooperation and expressed readiness to contribute the implementation of relevant events. She noted that Estonia is also interested in expanding and deepening relations with Armenia.

During the meeting the sides also discussed issues of exchange of Estonia’s experience in digital agenda.