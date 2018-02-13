Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-02-18

YEREVAN, 13 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.73 drams to 482.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.46 drams to 593.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.34 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.51 drams to 669.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 75.37 drams to 20507.39 drams. Silver price up by 0.85 drams to 254.73 drams. Platinum price down by 177.98 drams to 14966.06 drams.