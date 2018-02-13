8 solar power stations to be put into operation in Armenia this year

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. 8 solar power stations will be put into operation in Armenia this year. Hayk Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, told at the ARMENPRESS media hall that 3 solar power stations were put into operation in 2017 with a total of 2.5 MW capacity. The stations are located in Kotayk, Armavir and Aragatsotn Provinces.

“An invitation to tender has been announced for the construction of a 55 MW station in Masrik. The investor that will offer the lowest tariff will get the permit to construct a 55MW station there”, Harutyunyan said, adding that 10 companies will compete for the permit to carry out the construction, all of which are international companies with high reputation from Korea, India, the EU, and the USA.