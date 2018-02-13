Russia’s Ambassador, wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan and others receive awards based on survey results

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The International Media Holding annual awards took place in Yerevan, with laureates including the Russian Ambassador, the Mayor of Abovyan city, head of the Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan, and the founding director of the Dance and Soul Theater.

The awards were bestowed based upon social survey results.

Russia’s Ambassador H.E. Ivan Volinkin was awarded the Ambassador Of The Year Award.

“It is a great honor for me to receive this important award. This is an honor, because an ambassador was selected in this category not by members of jury, but rather by the people’s voting. It is important that people see my good attitude for Armenia and voted for me. In addition to being an honor, this is also a great responsibility”, the Ambassador said.

Vilen Shatvoryan, head of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, and Shahen Petrosyan, head of the Moscow office of Russia’s Union of Armenians were awarded the Most Effective Structure of Diaspora of the Year Award.

Ashot Ghahramanyan received the Governor Of The Year Award.

Wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan was awarded the Athlete Of The Year award.

Other laureates included dance instructor Sofi Devoyan, business tycoon politician Gagik Tsarukyan and others.