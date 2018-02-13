Head of State Property Management Department reports on implementation process of tasks given by President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. During a working meeting with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Head of the State Property Management Department Arman Sahakyan reported on the works carried out so far based on the instructions given by the President during the previous meeting, as well as their results, the reforms in the field, the existing problems and the actions for 2018, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Arman Sahakyan presented the 2017 final figures of the field, the implementation process of 2017-2020 privatization program, as well as issues relating to the effective use of latest technologies in the field.

President Sargsyan attached importance to the use of latest methods and tools in line with increasing the effectiveness of the state property management, the concrete solution of social issues, as well as the maintenance of social obligations of companies that are being privatized.

Arman Sahakyan assured that in accordance with the President’s another task, processes of social significance are under constant control. He informed that they jointly with the justice ministry studied issues relating to the sale of state property within the framework of bankruptcy proceedings. Legal regulations for complete fulfillment of state obligations were developed.

The President highlighted completing the outlined programs properly and on time, stating that these programs, including the 2017-2020 privatization program, play an important role for increase of efficiency of the state property management, as well as for boosting the economy via promotion of investments and solving key social issues.

