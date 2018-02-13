Belarus president calls on CSTO members to jointly modernize militaries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said February 13 that member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) need to jointly modernize their armies.

“If we speak generally, in the CSTO we are very seriously underestimating the danger of the situation which is being created. Russia is modernizing its military for itself. We, together with other members, are trying to be armed, modernize etc. Everyone on itself”, Lukashenko said during the country’s security council session.

At the same time, he said Russia can play an important role in the modernization of CSTO member state militaries.