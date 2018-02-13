Total consumption in Armenia’s gas sector increases by 5.3%

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A 6,1% growth of electricity production was recorded in Armenia in 2017, with 4,1% growth in consumption and 17,1% growth in exports, Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources told a press conference.

He said that there is positive dynamics in the directions of gas imports and consumption.

Particularly, a 7% growth was recorded in imported gas volumes from Russia, and 2,9% growth in imports from Iran.

The total consumption in the gas sector in Armenia increased by 5,3%.