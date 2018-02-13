Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Road condition update: Snowfalls reported on roads in northern parts of Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported snowfalls on the roads of Aparan, Aragats, Maralik, Artik, Akhuryan and Ashotsk as of 14:30.

The ministry said all roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration