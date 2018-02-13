Voice of Artsakh people raised 30 years ago determined future path of Armenian people – deputy FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan considers a turning event the voice of the Artsakh people raised 30 years ago for the defense of their own rights and freedoms, Armenpress reports.

“30 years ago the people of Artsakh raised their voice for the defense of their own rights and freedoms. This event was a turning point not only for the people of Artsakh: it actually determined the future path of the Armenian people”, the deputy FM said on Twitter.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement. A number of events on this occasion will be held in Artsakh.