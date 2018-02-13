Lotte chief and ex-president's friend sentenced in S. Korea scandal

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The friend of former South Korean leader Park Geun-hye who was at the center of an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country’s business and political elite has been sentenced to 20 years in jail, a Seoul court said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The court also sentenced the chairman of the Lotte Group, Shin Dong-bin, to two years and six months in prison in the same case.

Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of Park, was convicted of receiving bribes from South Korean conglomerates including Samsung, and the Lotte Group.

Park was dismissed from the presidency last March after being impeached and standing trial separately on charges of bribery, abuse of power and coercion. She denies any wrongdoing.