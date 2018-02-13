98% of Iran’s population in favor of political system, says President Rouhani

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. More than 98% of Iran’s population is in favor of the current political system of the country, President Hassan Rouhani said during a consultation in Tehran, Fars News reported.

“Do you want to be free, or live under tyranny? Do you want collective governance, or the single-person regime of someone. More than 98% will collectively answer that they are in favor of the Islamic Republic”, he said.

The current Constitution of Iran was approved in a 1979 referendum, and was last amended in 1989.