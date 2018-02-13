Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

Nearly 1 billion people send 55 billion messages daily via WhatsApp


EREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Reliability and simplicity are behind the main reasons of success of WhatsApp, business development executive Niraj Arora said in Dubai on February 12.

Speaking at the 6th World Government Summit, he said that the number of monthly users has reached 1,3 billion, with over 1 billion using the messenger daily, sending over 55 billion messages.

Arora reaffirmed that the messages are protected with an end to end method.




