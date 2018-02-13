Saakashvili calls on Merkel, EU to help in withstanding Ukraine authorities

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Former Odesa (Ukraine) Oblast Governor and ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was deported to Poland on February 12 from Ukraine, has called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the EU to help him in withstanding the Ukrainian authorities and President Petro Poroshenko.

“If the EU, and first of all Chancellor Angela Merkel don’t do anything, Ukraine will collapse”, he said in an interview to Bild.

“Poroshenko is destroying the country, he wants to push me as far as possible because I am fighting against corruption”, he added.

Saakashvili says “Ukraine’s corrupt president Poroshenko” is behind his brutal arrest.

CCTV footage from the restaurant where Saakashvili was dining in Kiev shows dozen of masked men storming in.

The politician is then tackled to the ground and taken out with force. Saakashvili said on Facebook that he has been beaten, blindfolded and threatened at gunpoint.

Saakashvili considers what happened an act of kidnapping.

Poland has confirmed his arrival to Warsaw.

Supporters of Saakashvili rallied outside the presidential office in Kiev, and clashes with police forces also happened.

Upon arriving to Poland, the former Georgian president said during an interview that he plans to return to Ukraine legally.