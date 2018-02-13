US to provide 200 million USD humanitarian aid to Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The US plans to provide additional 200 million USD as a humanitarian aid to Syria, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the session of coalition fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group, TASS reports.

“As of January we sent 216 million USD humanitarian aid to Syria, today we announce providing additional 200 million USD aimed at assisting the efforts of ensuring stability which is a priority in the liberated regions of Syria”, Tillerson said.