Alexander Lapshin slams Azerbaijani authorities for failed amateur propaganda attempts

YEREVAN, FEBRURARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli travel blogger Alexander Lapshin says he is happy that his arrest in Azerbaijan has boosted tourism development in Artsakh even more.

In a post on his personal blog - puerrtto.livejournal.com – Lapshin mentioned that “a criminal regime which is engaged in a clan policy and has appropriated the oil resources of the Azerbaijani people cannot guide people where to travel or not”.

Lapshin also said that his Lithuanian and Latvian friends have already finished the production of a film on Artsakh, and that although the film was shot by personal funds, it turned out rather professional.

“The Baku TV website writes that traveler Alexander Alimov, who along with friends filmed this movie in the war for independence of Karabakh, is serving for the Armenian propaganda and is carrying out an Armenian order. In terms of marketing, Azerbaijan’s attention towards relatively unknown bloggers is interesting. Raising us on a high level is good, both in the case of my humble person and my friends. People spend millions for this kind of publicity, while the “Armenian spy” [person carrying out the order of the Armenian side] has been installed to the office of propaganda minister of Azerbaijan, and the process worked. While Azerbaijanis are publishing everything about us without understanding, with this they lower themselves and elevate us, we are on top”, the blogger said.

Lapshin was arrested in Belarus in 2016 after Azerbaijan issued an arrest warrant.

Lapshin was blacklisted by Baku for visiting Artsakh “without authorization from Azerbaijan”, which is a totally blatant violation of international rights. Azerbaijan’s arrest of the blogger was condemned and criticized by numerous human rights activists, bloggers, politicians and public figures worldwide.

After being extradited from Belarus, he was sentenced to 3 years in prison in Baku, but was pardoned by the president shortly after.