Bulgarian President wants Yerevan brandy factory’s symbolic Peace Barrel to be opened soon

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the state visit to Armenia, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and First Lady Desislava Radeva visited the Yerevan Brandy Factory.

The president and his delegation toured the Ararat museum and got to know the history and production process of Ararat brandy.

President Radev first viewed the Peace Barrel, founded in 2001 in honor of the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs – the mediators of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The barrel is filled with 1994 brandy spirit – symbolizing the ceasefire agreement year. It is called Peace Barrel because it will be opened when the conflict will be resolved.

The Bulgarian president signed the guestbook of the factory, writing – “I want the barrel to be opened soon”.

President Radev also visited the treasury of the factory, which houses exclusive Ararat brandies, ranging from the first samples of the beginning of the previous century up to present days.

A special barrel in honor of the Bulgarian President was added to the presidential passage of the museum, which was signed by the president himself. The passage also houses the barrel of former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov, who visited the factory in 2014.

As a gift, the Bulgarian president received a 30 year old Ararat Erebuni brandy.