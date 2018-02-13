Thailand authorities ban cryptocurrency transactions at local banks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Bank of Thailand, the country’s Central Bank, has requested financial institutions not to get involved in cryptocurrency transactions for fear of possible problems from the unregulated trading, Bangkok Post reports.

Banks are prohibited from investing or trading in cryptocurrency, offering cryptocurrency exchanges and creating platforms for cryptocurrency trading.

They are also banned from allowing clients to use credit cards to buy cryptocurrency, and from advising customers on investing or trading in cryptocurrency, the bank added.

The central bank said cryptocurrencies were not legal tender in Thailand and it was worried that they may be used in illegal activities such as money laundering or supporting terrorism.