Armenian deputy minister, Bulgarian delegation discuss business ties

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A meeting was held at the ministry of economic development and investments in Yerevan with the business delegation from Bulgaria, which included the Bulgarian president’s secretary for economic development and investment affairs, SME agency CEO and representatives of the association of industry capital and trade industry chamber.

Deputy minister Hovhannes Azizyan received the Bulgarian delegation.

During the meeting issues relating to the development of Armenian-Bulgarian economic cooperation were discussed.

According to the deputy minister, although trade turnover is developing between Armenia and Bulgaria, exports should be diversified.

Azizyan briefed the delegation on the economic indicators of Armenia, the privileged markets, the Meghri FEZ and other opportunities.

Cooperation possibilities in the fields of pharmaceuticals, mineral water and alcoholic beverages production was discussed.

The sides also touched upon partnership in tourism sector.

The Bulgarian business delegation arrived in Armenia on the sidelines of President Rumen Radev’s state visit to the country.