Crooner Vic Damone dead at 89

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Legendary crooner Vic Damone passed away on Sunday at the age of 89, his family tells Fox News.

Damone, whose smooth baritone led Frank Sinatra to famously declare he “had the best pipes in the business,” died at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Fla., surrounded by several close relatives, Fox News reports.

Damone also received a call from his friend, President Donald Trump, at the hospital in the days before he died, his family said.

He is best known for hits "You're Breaking My Heart" and "On the Street Where You Live," with over 2,500 recordings under his belt.