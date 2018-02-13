Armenia hasn’t received better gas price offer – deputy minister on Russia import

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. At this moment Armenia doesn’t have a more competitive gas price offer than the Russian one.

Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, told ARMENPRESS discussions over the Iranian gas price aren’t stopping, but the most competitive at this moment is the price of gas imported from Russia.

“Permanent discussions continue, they never stopped. The Iranian side itself said that they can’t offer a more competitive price now. We don’t have a more competitive price of gas than the price given from Russia. This is the situation currently, when something changes you will know”, he said.

Earlier the Iranian Ambassador had said that his country is willing to sell gas to Armenia on convenient prices.