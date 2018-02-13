Program of events dedicated to 100th anniversary of May heroic battles announced

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The organization works of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles are underway. They will have a national nature, covering the provinces, as well as the capital city Yerevan.

Vahe Stepanyan – chief of the government’s staff, secretary of state commission for organization of festive events, gave an interview to ARMENPRESS talking about the works done so far for this purpose, the planned events and the amount of sums planned under the budget for implementing them.

-What is the program of events? Can you, please, present the geography of jubilee celebrations?

-The program draft of events is conditionally divided in 3 parts which are the followings:

-major national events dedicated to the event

-events in the provinces

-events to be held in Yerevan

According to the program of events visits will be organized to Bash-Aparan, Gharakilisa, as well as celebrations will be held in the Sardarapat Memorial, an exhibition will be held in the History Museum of Armenia, and international scientific-conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the May heroic battles and the First Republic of Armenia, a great concert in Yerevan, in the Republic Square, as well as a number of other events, including concerts, dances will be held in both the capital and the provinces.

In addition, there is a separate part titled ‘100th anniversary of the First Republic’ in the website of the Diaspora ministry, it is planned to collect and release historical-documentary materials on the First Republic widely spreading them also in the Diaspora media.

The Public Radio and the Public Television of Armenia will make graphic symbolic designs, “First Republic 100” series of TV programs will broadcast, as well as documentaries and feature films will be displayed. Concerts and theatrical performances will be organized in administrative districts of Yerevan.

700 million AMD will be allocated from the 2018 state budget for organizing and holding these events.

Lilit Asatryan

Full interview is available in Armenian.