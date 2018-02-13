Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

Anthrax outbreak hits Turkey


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being or Rospotrebnadzor of Russia says more than 70 people are hospitalized due to an outbreak of anthrax in Turkey.

The outbreak happened in the town of Akcaabat, Trabzon Province.

One woman died. Local authorities said the outbreak is related to contaminated meat products consumption.




