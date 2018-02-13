144 evacuated as fire breaks out in plane at LA airport

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A Southwest Airlines plane was evacuated at John Wayne Airport on February 12 after a fire in the aircraft's auxiliary power unit, officials said, Los Angeles Times reports.

A few people sustained minor injuries, though no one was hospitalized, airport officials said on Twitter. Nearly 140 passengers and five crew members used chutes to evacuate.

The flight was departing for San Jose when the fire broke out.

No one was injured in the incident and the airport resumed operations normally.