Kurds request “immediate backup” from Syrian Army in Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian forces must assume the main responsibility of defending Afrin from the Turkish intervention, commander of the Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces Sipan Hamun said on Al Mayadeen TV.

He called on the Syrian Army to “immediately send backup forces to the region bordering Turkey”.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.