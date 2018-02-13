Chamber Orchestra of Armenia to perform with China pianist Haiou Zhang

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia (artistic director, conductor Vahan Martirosyan) will perform together with pianist Haiou Zhang, who arrived from China.

The concert titled “Zhang Haiou plays Mozart” will take place February 15 in the Komitas Museum Institute in Yerevan,

Piano Concerto No.12 K.414 in A Major», «Piano Concerto No.13 K.415 in C Major», «Adagio and Fugue K.546 in C Minor» և «Eine Kleine Nachtmusik in G Major» will be played at the event.