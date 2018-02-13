Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

Road condition update: Dense fog reported in Sisian, Meghri


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported dense fog conditions in the roads of Sisian and Meghri regions as of 09:30, with a visibility of 30-40 meters.

The ministry said all other roads and highways of interstate and republican significance are open.




