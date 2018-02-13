Prominent Armenian doctor Hakob Kotoghyan dies at 79 in Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prominent Armenian doctor, dermatologist Hakob Kotoghyan has passed away at the age of 79 in Turkey, Hurriyet reports.

Ethnic Armenian MP of Turkey Selina Doğan commented on the death of the doctor on Twitter, mentioning that the country has lost one of the most renowned dermatologists.

“May God rest his soul” – Dogan wrote in Armenian.

Hakob Kotoghyan was born in 1939 in Istanbul. In his early years he worked at a workshop, where he lost his arm in a machine accident. Upon being hospitalized, doctors said there is no hope for him to live. After days of being in coma, he eventually regains consciousness.

He is later nicknamed “Armless Hakob”.

Patients from all over the world were coming to Kotoghyan for treatment.