Saakashvili releases arrest footage

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Former Odesa (Ukraine) Oblast Governor and ex-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who was deported to Poland on February 12 from Ukraine, has released a footage of his arrest.

CCTV footage from the restaurant where Saakashvili was dining shows dozen of masked men storming in.

The politician is then tackled to the ground and taken out with force. Saakashvili said on Facebook that he has been beaten, blindfolded and threatened at gunpoint.

Saakashvili considers what happened an act of kidnapping.

Poland has confirmed his arrival to Warsaw.

Supporters of Saakashvili rallied outside the presidential office in Kiev, and clashes with police forces also happened.

Upon arriving to Poland, the former Georgian president said during an interview that he plans to return to Ukraine legally.