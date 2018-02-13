Donald Trump Jr. comments on mail incident with suspicious powdery substance

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, says he believes that oppositionists are behind sending the suspicious white powdery substance via mail to him.

Earlier media reported that the wife of Donald Trump Jr. Vanessa Trump has been hospitalized as a precaution measure after opening the envelope.

The content of the envelope was said to be harmless.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior”, Trump Jr. said on Twitter.