Kim Jong-un “deeply impressed, satisfied” by South Korea’s reception of North delegation
10:06, 13 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has praised his sister Kim Yo-jong’s visit to South Korea for the Winter Olympics, and was greatly impressed by how his delegation was received at Pyeongchang, the North Korean Central News Agency reported.
Kim Yo-jong briefed her brother about the trip, where she was received by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
Kim Jong-un said it is necessary to “further activate the atmosphere of peace and dialogue”.
The North Korean delegation visited the South for the Winter Olympics February 9-11.
