Trump, Putin hold phone talk over issues of mutual concern, North Korea

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed issues of mutual concern, including North Korea, in a February 12 phone conversation, the White House reported.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia to express his condolences regarding the crash of Saratov Airlines Flight 703 on February 11. President Trump said that the United States was standing by to assist Russian authorities in their investigation. President Putin noted that he would meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas later today, and President Trump said that now is the time to work toward an enduring peace agreement. The two presidents discussed other topics of mutual concern, and President Trump reiterated the importance of taking further steps to ensure the denuclearization of North Korea”, the White House said in the readout of the phone call.