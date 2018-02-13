LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-02-18
LONDON, FEBUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 february:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.65% to $2130.00, copper price up by 0.44% to $6835.00, lead price down by 0.12% to $2512.00, nickel price up by 0.04% to $13005.00, tin price stood at $21150.00, zinc price up by 0.28% to $3405.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
