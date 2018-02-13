Merkel to discuss detained journalist Deniz Yücel’s issue with Turkey PM Yildirimn

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkish PM Binali Yildirimn will have a meeting on February 15 with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Deutsche Welle Turkey reported.

The meeting will focus on issue relating to the relations of the two countries, as well as issues of the international agenda.

Merkel is expected to raise the issue of Deniz Yücel at the meeting, the German reporter who has been detained in Turkey for more than a year.

After the meeting Yildirimn will participate in the Munich international security conference, with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu in attendance as well.

Deniz Yücel is a German-Turkish journalist and publisher, best known for his works in Die Tageszeitung and Die Welt. Yücel has been accused by the Turkish government in propaganda of terrorism. He has denied any wrongdoing and is held in custody in Turkey.