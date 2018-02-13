Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

First two Champions League play-off matches to take place February 13


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The football Champions League is re-starting after a winter break.

The first two play-off matches will take place on February 13 with Juventus competing against Tottenham, and Basel will play against Manchester City in Switzerland.

The Champions League final will take place on May 26 in Kiev.




