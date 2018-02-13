2018 Winter Olympics: Germany leads medal count with 4 gold

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s Olympic team is leading the non-official medal count at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Germany has 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals as of today.

The Dutch team is at the second place with 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The top three is concluded by the US with a total of 6 medals – 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Norway is leading in terms of the total number of medals – with 9 (2 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze).

2952 athletes from 92 countries are participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, known as PyeongChang 2018.