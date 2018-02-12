Saakashvili expelled to Poland

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, the leader of Ukraine’s Rukh Novykh Sil (or the Movement of New Forces), has arrived in Poland, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the country’s border service said in a statement on Monday.

"Mikhail Saakashvili has been received on Poland’s territory," the statement reads. "The relevant decision was based on the readmission request the Ukrainian National Migration Service sent to the border service’s chief. Given that Mikhail Saakashvili is the husband of an EU member state citizen, Ukraine’s request has been granted," the Polish border service added.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for Ukraine’s State Border Service Oleg Slobodyan said that there were no legal reasons for Saakashvili’s return to the country.

"As of now, there are no legal reasons for that," he told the 112.Ukraina TV channel. "The said person was present on Ukraine’s territory illegally, as confirmed by a number of decisions. In fact, the way he entered Ukraine was illegal in itself," Slobodyan added.