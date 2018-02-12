ICRC representatives visit Armenian and Azerbaijani detainees

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The ICRC representatives visited in February the detainees captured as a result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

ARMENPRESS reports the Head of Communication Department at ICRC in Nagorno Karabakh Eteri Musaelyan informed Artsakhpress that according to its mandate, the ICRC will continue visiting these individuals in detention on a regular basis to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families.

To note, at present 5 people are detained from both sides, among them Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev detained in 2014 for illegal border crossing and a number of criminal acts.