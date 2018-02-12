Bulgarian President impressed with Tumo center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the state visit to Armenia President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev visited with his wife the Tumo center for creative technologies in Yerevan.

ARMENPRESS reports Director of the center Marie Lou Papazian presented to the guest the educational programs of the center, ideas, characteristic features, and the main directions taught at Tumo.

Rumen Radev told the reporters that he is highly impressed by the activities of the center.

“I am really highly impressed. Armenia is a state that thinks about future, and the future is our children. Creating such a center for the development of the youth is really a good idea”, the Bulgarian President said.

Rumen Radev assessed the combination of almost all the branches of the technological sphere in one center as very productive.

“Of course, we have similar centers in Bulgaria as well, but they operate separately. You have combined all the branches in one center and that’s very convenient for communicating, planning and implementing ideas”, Rumen Radev said.

He toured in the classrooms, talked to the students and took a photo with them.

At the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev arrived in Armenia on state visit on February 11.