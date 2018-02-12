Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

Eduard Sharmazanov to head CSTO PA observation mission in elections of Russian President


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. By the order of the CSTO PA Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov has been appointed Head of the CSTO PA Observation Mission in the elections of the President of the Russian Federation to be held on 18 March 2018, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian parliament. 




