Newly appointed Ambassador of Mali hands copies of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on February 11 newly appointed Ambassador of Mali to Armenia Tiéfing Konaté (residence in Moscow), who handed over the copies of his credentials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, congratulating and wishing success to Ambassador Konaté, Minister Nalbandian hoped that the newly appointed Ambassador will foster further strengthening and expanding of the relations between Armenia and Mali.

Thanking for the warm wishes, the Ambassador of Mali assured that he will spare no efforts to foster the development of bilateral and multilateral relations between the two states.

During the meeting the sides spoke about the preparatory works of the Yerevan summit of the The International Organisation of la Francophonie.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on partnership in international organizations and development of trade and economic relations.