Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-18

YEREVAN, 12 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 February, USD exchange rate stood at 483.11 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 592.49 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.32 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 672.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 20432.02 drams. Silver price stood at 253.88 drams. Platinum price stood at 15144.04 drams.