Armenian woman among victims of Russian airplane crash

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian woman Varsik Sevoyan, 47, who was among the passengers of the crashed AN-148 airplane, was returning to Orsk from St. Petersburg, ARMENPRESS reports, citing MK.ru, her son Aram told.

The woman stayed with her 24-year old son Aram for about a month and afterwards, leaved together with him for St. Petersburg to visit her daughter.

“We departed nearly at the same time. She was the first to fly to Orsk, and I flew to Krasnodar a bit later. I reached my destination, but she never did it. My father was to meet her in Orsk”, Aram told, adding that they learned about the tragedy from news.

The Antonov An-148 passenger plane took off from Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 Moscow time with 65 passengers and six crew aboard. Radio contact with flight 703 to Orsk was lost when it vanished from radar several minutes later. The aircraft crashed in Moscow region’s Ramensky district. There are no survivors.

The second pilot of the airplane was also Armenian – Sergey Gamboryan.