Armenia, Bulgaria have strategic significance in creating Persian Gulf-Black Sea transportation corridor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENRESS. Bulgaria and Armenia have one common stance in the issue of creating a multimodal transportation corridor linking the Persian Gulf with Europe through the Black Sea, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said at a press conference in the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.

“Our countries have strategic significance in creating a multimodal corridor. I welcome President Serzh Sargsyan’s idea for this issue to be in the focus of the transportation ministers of stakeholder countries”, he said.

He mentioned that the peoples of the two countries expect closer cooperation from the presidents.

“Not only has the Armenian community of Bulgaria preserved its identity, but is also included in the public, cultural and state platforms of our country in an exclusively good and useful way. I think the community can act as a bridge on strengthening our relations”, he said.

Speaking on economic cooperation, the Bulgarian president noted that the economic ties can be raised to a higher level.

He added that the SME representatives from Bulgaria have already met businessmen from Armenia and agreed to hold a business forum in Bulgaria in June.

“We welcome Armenia’s agreement with the EU, since it creates great opportunity for the development of economic relations of both countries”, he said.