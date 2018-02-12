Armenian students hold silent protests in US demanding recognition of Genocide

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. A group of students of the University of California San Diego (UCSD) held a silent protest outside Geisel Library against the United States’ failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide, The Guardian reports.

The protest participants held red posters with slogans like “Tomorrow’s intellectuals against Genocide”, “Stain of Denial”. One poster depicted a drawing of Adolf Hitler next to one of the three pashas who perpetrated the Armenian Genocide and asked “Where is our recognition?”

Meg Zargarian, a member of UC San Diego’s Armenian Students Association, said during these days similar protests are being held in educational centers from the east to west coast.

Student Albert Danielyan said the remembrance of the Armenian Genocide is important as it was one of the first modern ethnic cleansings. “Although the US has acknowledged the Holocaust, it still denies the Armenian Genocide. It should be recognized so we can have our voices heard”, he said.

A similar silent protest was organized by the members of the UC Los Angeles’ Armenian Students Association. Representative of the Association’s leadership Ara Manjikyan expressed hope that such protests will contribute to increasing awareness on Armenian Genocide among the students since these students are going to form the US policy in the future.