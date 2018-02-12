Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

Meghri HPP launch project to be finalized soon


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The launch project of the hydro power plant of Meghri will soon be finalized, Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia H.E.  Seyed Kazem Sadjadi  told a press briefing in YSU, adding that soon a delegation will visit Armenia from Iran.

“The delay of launch of the Meghri HPP didn’t happen from our side. The governments of our two countries don’t have fault in this. The companies are guilty”, he said.

 




