Armenian-Georgian border should remain as cooperation and friendship zone – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan, chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, met with Sofio Katsarava, chairperson of the foreign relations committee of the Georgian parliament, in Tbilisi on February 12, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee Karen Bekaryan and Ararat Surabyan. The existing priorities in the bilateral agenda, as well as the opportunities to further strengthen the ties between the parliaments of Armenia and Georgia were discussed at the meeting.

In this context importance was attached to boosting the cooperation at different international platforms, in particular intensifying the mutual partnership within PACE and OSCE PA. As for the prospects of developing the bilateral relations, Armen Ashotyan said the Armenian-Georgian relations should not depend on the relations with third parties. In this context he added that the Armenian-Georgian border should remain as a cooperation and prosperity zone.

Armen Ashotyan stated that the Armenian side attaches great importance to promoting the partnership relations with Georgia at parliamentary level.

The sides expressed readiness to hold more regular meetings which will contribute to economic development, democracy reforms and etc.