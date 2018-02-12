Bulgarian First Lady visits Sergei Paradjanov Museum in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Armenia Rita Sargsyan and First Lady of Bulgaria Dessislava Radeva visited the Sergei Paradjanov Museum on February 12, reports Armenpress.

Director of the Museum Zaven Sargsyan welcomed the First Ladies and introduced them on the Museum’s exhibits.

Zaven Sargsyan said they held an exhibition in Sofia in 2008 the opening ceremony of which was also attended by Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

The Bulgarian First Lady toured the Museum’s halls and got acquainted with Paradjanov’s works.

Mrs. Dessislava Radeva was impressed by Sergey Paradjanov’s works.

Film director, screenwriter, painter Sergey Paradjanov was born on January 9, 1924 in Tbilisi.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and First Lady Dessislava Radeva arrived in Armenia on state visit on February 11 at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan.